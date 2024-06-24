Nigel Farage's defamation action against the Mail is going nowhere

Says who? Says a practising barrister, that's who.
Following the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry has introduced me to the world of legal vloggers. And one of my favourite is Alan Robertshaw, whose YouTube account is Art of Law.
He provides legal comment on stories in the news, and you can watch his views on Nigel Farage's spat with the Daily Mail at the top of this post.
Robertshaw, who also teaches young barristers the art of advocacy, provides more general comment on the law from time to time.
So you can enjoy his thoughts on the art of advocacy and on how to be the perfect witness.
The latter could be useful to anyone. I once gave a witness statement for the defence in a civil action, but the plaintiff died before the case was heard, so I never got my day in court.
