Sunak trolled by a boatload of Liberal Democrats at Henley

Don't think Rishi Sunak was aware that a boat filled with Lib Dems popped up behind him on the campaign trail today...— Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) June 3, 2024
And I'm pretty sure that's the Lib Dem Deputy Leader, Daisy Cooper on it too... pic.twitter.com/BJhEox9XlQ
This is brilliant. We really have grasped that providing the media with striking images will get you reported.
Word has it that Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper was at the helm.
1 comment:
Ahoy there you piratical swabs! Splice the mainbrace and brake out the rum!!!
