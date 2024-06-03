Monday, June 03, 2024

Sunak trolled by a boatload of Liberal Democrats at Henley

This is brilliant. We really have grasped that providing the media with striking images will get you reported.

Word has it that Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper was at the helm.

nigel hunter said...

Ahoy there you piratical swabs! Splice the mainbrace and brake out the rum!!!

03 June, 2024 22:48

