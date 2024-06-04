Children working in a Lancashire cotton mill in 1920 - and a visit from the French women's football team

I've seen 20th-century photographs of children working in cotton mills from the United States before, but this is the first from I can recall from Britain.
What led me to it was the identity of their visitors: the French women's football team. This is another reminder of how the women's game flourished during and immediately after the first world war and how it was then suppressed by the game's authorities.
The original and best book on the first women's football boom, incidentally, is The Dick, Kerr's Ladies by Barbara Jacobs.
