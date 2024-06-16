Lord Bonkers' Diary: "The sort of places our schoolfriends’ parents live"

Wednesday
To Vincent Square for a meeting of Ed Davey’s campaign team. Freddie and Fiona explain that in the past we have made the mistake of winning too many votes. This time, our efforts will be concentrated in the more pleasant of the Home Counties – “the sort of places our schoolfriends’ parents live”.
I suggest that we look instead to Farron and his conversion of the mint cake workers of Kendal to Liberalism for inspiration, but it’s clear F&F have Davey’s ear.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
