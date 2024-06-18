Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Wilding: A film based on Isabella Tree's book

It occurs to me that the last three films I have seen at the cinema have all been documentaries: Eric Ravilious - Drawn to War, Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger and - today - Wilding.

As the shortcomings of Steve Coogan's The Lost King show, dressing up a true story in a contrived drama does not necessarily do that story any favours. (You can download a good article on the film by Mike Pitts from the British Council for Archaeology site.)

But then I read fewer novels and more factual books these days too.

Anyway, Wilding looks beautiful, and if you liked Isabella Tree's book then you will certainly enjoy this film.
