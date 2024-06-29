Stuntwatch: Promise of final-week "big surprises" from Ed Davey

Chloe Keedy from ITV News filed a report from Yellow Hammer 1, Ed Davey's election battle bus, as it began a final five-day tour of Liberal Democrat prospects from John o' Groats to Land’s End.
John o' Groats is in Jamie Stone's Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency, which is nominally an SNP seat under the new boundaries.
Land's End is in the St Ives constituency, which Andrew George hopes to regain for the Lib Dems.
And there are many promising seats in between.
And the really hot news from Yellow Hammer 1? Keedy writes:
On the campaign trail in Edinburgh on Saturday, Sir Ed Davey was trying out his circus skills.
There may only be a few days to go, but I’m told that the Lib Dems’ stuntman-in-chief still has a couple of big surprises up his sleeve.
2 comments:
It's got to be being fired out of a cannon!
We're lucky to have someone of his calibre.
Post a Comment