Welsh Lib Dems call for improvements to Heart of Wales line

From Nation Cymru:
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have urged the Welsh Government to improve train services on the Heart of Wales line.
Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds MS says the government must do more to revitalise the aging fleet of trains currently running on the line, with many being refurbished engines dating from the 1980’s.
She also criticised a decision by Transport for Wales (TFW) to reduce the number of trains on the line from five to four per day from December, warning it could have a “devastating” impact on rural communities.
TfW also confirmed the “removal of the two late evening services to Llandovery and Llandrindod.”
The website also quotes David Chadwick, our general election candidate for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe:
“For far too long now the needs of our rural communities have been cast aside by both the Conservatives Westminster and Labour Cardiff Bay.
“The decision to slash the number of trains running on the Heart of Wales line, a vital transport link for many in mid Wales, is further evidence of this rural neglect and risks trapping our communities in a cycle of decline.
“We as Welsh Liberal Democrats have always stood by our rural communities, and if elected I will carry on this proud tradition.”
My photograph shows the beginning of the Heart of Wales line as it diverges from the Welsh Marches line at Craven Arms in Shropshire. It runs from this simple junction to Llanelli, a distance of 90 miles, and I strongly recommend it for a scenic ride.
