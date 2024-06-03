The Stockport Branch Canal waits impatiently to be restored

The Stockport Branch Canal was not officially abandoned until 1962. It ran from the Ashton Canal at Clayton in Manchester for five miles to a basin in the centre of Stockport, through what was then a heavily industrialised area.
As this remarkable video shows, the structures of the canal are still in place - including even an aqueduct over a four-track electrified railway near Gorton station - and crying out for restoration.
The last stretch into Stockport has been lost to redevelopment, but the reservoir at Gorton makes an enticing alternative goal in this era of leisure boating.
More about the canal and its possible restoration on the Manchester and Stockport Canal Society site.
And follow Court Above the Cut on YouTube for lots more canal videos.
No comments:
Post a Comment