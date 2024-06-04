Phil Willis opens new Lib Dem campaign headquarters in Harrogate

Proving there's Lib Dem life beyond the blue wall, The Stray Ferret reports the opening of our new campaign headquarters in Harrogate:
The constituency's former Lib Dem MP, Phil Willis, cut the ribbon on the premises on Westmoreland Street, flanked by party volunteers and accompanied by Tom Gordon, who will be challenging Conservative candidate Andrew Jones for the seat.
Mr Willis – who now sits in the House of Lords as Baron Willis of Knaresborough – won Harrogate and Knaresborough in 1997 and was re-elected with increased majorities in 2001 and 2005 before stepping down in 2010.
Phil told the independent local news site:
The last time I did this was in 1997 and look what happened then. I believe when we look back, this will be seen as an important day for the Lib Dems and for Harrogate and Knaresborough.
Tom Gordon added:
Already we’ve had countless people walking in to collect posters and offering to volunteer, it’s clear we are building momentum and local people see us as the key challengers and alternatives to the Conservatives here in Harrogate and Knaresborough.
No comments:
Post a Comment