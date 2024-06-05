The big beasts of psychogeography visit Northampton

My latest video from John Rogers is a real treat. John and the daddy of psychogeography, Iain Sinclair, visit Northampton and walk its streets so that Sinclair can visit Alan Moore.
I have been to several of the sites they visit and can help on a couple of points.
St Peter's is looked after by the Churches Conservation Trust, and it is some years since I have found it open myself.
The trust has been restoring the historic pub next door to the church with a view to moving its national office there. Perhaps the church will be open more often when that work is finished.
But I did get into the church in 2011, and here is the Green Man John Rogers and Iain Sinclair were looking for.
The other thing I can help with is the working men's club where the armed man turned up.
I can say with some confidence that the Whyte Melville club was far too respectable for that.
As I once wrote:
Around 1990 I occasionally played chess for Northampton Working Men's Club. They took part in the national club knock out championship, which was something the Market Harborough team did not aspire to.
The building where we played in Northampton was often referred to as "Whyte-Melville" because George [Whyte-Melville] had founded it.
While it would be nice to be able to make your opponent a draw offer he can't refuse, in my experience chess and firearms rarely go together.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
No comments:
Post a Comment