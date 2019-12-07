Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, December 07, 2019
A ghost in the Mansfield Road
Disappointed to find that the bookshops in Nottingham's Mansfield Road had gone, I blogged about it as soon as I got home.
A little further down the hill, I was taken with what looked as though it had once been the entrance to the city's Bluecoat School and is now the YMCA International Community Centre.
I had the feeling that the entrance used to be wider and, sure enough, when I bought a book of old photos of the city later that afternoon I found this little ghost.
