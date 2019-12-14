Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, December 14, 2019
The crypt beneath St Wystan's, Repton
Repton is a village in Derbyshire whose church is dedicated to St Wystan.
As we have seen, both Wistow in Leicestershire and Wistanstow in Shropshire claim to be the site of Wystan's original burial and the subsequent miracle,
What is sure is that young Wystan's bones were later moved to Repton and lay in the crypt beneath the church that is now named after him.
Early in the 11th century his bones were moved to Evesham, whee they were lost when the town's abbey was sacked at the Reformation.
The remarkable crypt at Repton remains, even if it tries its best to defeat photographers.
