"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, December 26, 2019
Prominent lawyer Jolyon Maugham clubs fox to death while wearing kimono
It's not very Christmassy, but the Guardian supplies our Headline of the Day.
No comments:
Post a Comment