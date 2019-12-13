Six of the Best 899

Nick Barlow believes the Lib Dem spring conference should not see business as usual.
Johnny Lyons argues that Isaiah Berlin's ideas have lost none of the bit of relevance.
"Prehistoric sites cannot, and should not, be viewed through a Brexit lens, whether leave or remain." Kenny Brophy does not appreciate seeing Jacob Rees-Mogg in a stone circle.
The lost rivers of London are well known, says David N. Lerner, but all cities have them. Opening them up offers a way of bringing back water and nature.
Katy Waldman of the New Yorker chooses her best books of 2019.
"The first songs most people hear as children are nursery rhymes and lullabies. The first songs Ahmet Zappa heard as a child were the shock-treatment tracks on Hot Rats." Jim Farber on the 50th anniversary of the Frank Zappa album.
