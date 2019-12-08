Sunday, December 08, 2019

A walk along the River Ching



John Rogers is again our guide as we follow the Ching from its source at Connaught Water in Epping Forest to its confluence with the River Lea in the Walthamstow edgelands.

It turns out that Chingford gave its name to the river and not the other way round.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)