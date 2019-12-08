Sunday, December 08, 2019

Johnny Kidd and The Pirates: Shakin' All Over



I am given to nominating Move It by Cliff Richard and the Shadows as the great British rock and roll record, but last time I did so someone suggested this one as a rival.

You can see his point.

Johnny Kid died young in a car crash, but The Pirates had a big come back in the late Seventies and sounded very much at home on the pub rock scene.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)