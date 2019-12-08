Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, December 08, 2019
Johnny Kidd and The Pirates: Shakin' All Over
I am given to nominating Move It by Cliff Richard and the Shadows as the great British rock and roll record, but last time I did so someone suggested this one as a rival.
You can see his point.
Johnny Kid died young in a car crash, but The Pirates had a big come back in the late Seventies and sounded very much at home on the pub rock scene.
