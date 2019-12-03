Higham Ferrers Methodist church

No, I didn't have much luck with churches in Higham Ferrers.
This is the Methodist church and My Wesleyan Methodists explains its current state:
Higham Ferrers, High Street Wesleyan Methodist Chapel was probably built around 1900. In 1940 it seated 571 persons in pews and had a schoolroom and ten other rooms. The premises are at present undergoing a major redevelopment. The chapel had been closed and stands empty while the buildings to the rear have been demolished and a temporary structure erected in their place.Derelict Places has been inside and posted some photos of what was once clearly a significant church.
