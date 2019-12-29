Sunday, December 29, 2019

The commuter cats who became fur-mous


Over on BBC News you will find an article under this title on cats that frequent public transport.

Scroll down and you will find they have used (with permission and a credit) a cropped version of the photo above, which I took on Oakham station 10 years ago.
