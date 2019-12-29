Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, December 29, 2019
The commuter cats who became fur-mous
Over on BBC News you will find an article under this title on cats that frequent public transport.
Scroll down and you will find they have used (with permission and a credit) a cropped version of the photo above, which I took on Oakham station 10 years ago.
