"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
The Monastery of St Antony and St Cuthbert in the Stiperstones 2
Let's stay in the Shropshire hills with another video about the Orthodox monastery beneath the Stiperstones.
No comments:
Post a Comment