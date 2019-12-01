Sunday, December 01, 2019

Locked, barred and bolted: St Mary's, Higham Ferrers


Pevsner says St Mary's, Higham Ferrers, is 'a very grand and interesting church' , but I found it locked, barred and bolted.

Still, there is plenty to enjoy about the exterior, and close by are a 14th century cross and a bede house and grammar school from the 15th.

You can see the first two here, but I shall save the school for another day.










