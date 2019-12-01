Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, December 01, 2019
Locked, barred and bolted: St Mary's, Higham Ferrers
Pevsner says St Mary's, Higham Ferrers, is 'a very grand and interesting church' , but I found it locked, barred and bolted.
Still, there is plenty to enjoy about the exterior, and close by are a 14th century cross and a bede house and grammar school from the 15th.
You can see the first two here, but I shall save the school for another day.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment