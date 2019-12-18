Where do the Lib Dems go from here? Give your views in a guest post for Liberal England

In the week since the election I have posted four excellent guest posts - the last four in the list below.
If you would like to write a guest post yourself, please drop me an email first so we can discuss your idea.
Here are the 10 most recent guests post on Liberal England:
- Social Liberal Forum conference promotes big ideas - Helen Flynn
- For Liberalism to succeed we must embrace all of its creed - Patrick Maxwell
- Forgotten Victorian folklore collectors: An undiscovered treasure trove - Francis Young
- Joseph Merrick in the cigar factory - Joanne Vigor-Mungovin
- Why we need a GCSE in Natural History - Mary Colwell
- Three unlikely heroes from Grantham suggest a future for smaller towns - Brynley Heaven
- Political parties must be rooted in their communities once again - Mike Gayler
- Why am I a Liberal Democrat - Simon Beard
- How the Revoke policy harmed Lib Dem chances - Michael Mullaney
- Unionism is making the Scottish Lib Dems irrelevant - Mark Stephens
