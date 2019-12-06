Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, December 06, 2019
So farewell then Ironbridge power station cooling towers
Travelling to Shropshire by road, if you leave the M54 at one junction you join a road that dips sharply so that the hills rose above you.
Just as you are trying to remember some quotations from Housman, you round a bend and see the cooling towers of Ironbridge power station.
Not any more you don't: they were demolished today.
As a 20th-century boy, I still have a regard for industry on the heroic scale. I also admire the way red pigment was added to the concrete so the towers matched the local soil
