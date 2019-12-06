Friday, December 06, 2019

So farewell then Ironbridge power station cooling towers



Travelling to Shropshire by road, if you leave the M54 at one junction you join a road that dips sharply so that the hills rose above you.

Just as you are trying to remember some quotations from Housman, you round a bend and see the cooling towers of Ironbridge power station.

Not any more you don't: they were demolished today.

As a 20th-century boy, I still have a regard for industry on the heroic scale. I also admire the way red pigment was added to the concrete so the towers matched the local soil
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)