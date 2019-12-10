Vote Lib Dem and save the Shropshire hills

From the Shropshire Star:
South Shropshire's area of outstanding natural beauty is under threat from a loss of biodiversity and increasing light pollution, the Liberal Democrats election candidate for Ludlow has said.
Heather Kidd said that some animals including butterflies are now a rare sight at the Shropshire Hills area of outstanding natural beauty ... and that air pollution is partly to blame.
The Lib Dems are recommending replacing street lamps with LEDs and issued a stark warning that "we need to act now" to protect the hills' tranquillity.
