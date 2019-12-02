Six of the Best 896

Mark Pack enlightens us.
"We could plant a Marches National Forest stretching from Clee in the Shropshire Hills AONB down to Symonds Yat in the Wye Valley AONB. It could stretch from the Brecon Beacons National Park to the Malvern Hills AONB." Andy Boddington considers the options for doubling Shropshire's tree cover.
LCC Municipal looks back at the battle to keep Epsom and Ewell out of Greater London.
"In the process of targeting the young, cereal companies also realised that kids don't care about their colons. They want sugar. Lots of sugar." Ian Lender shows how breakfast cereal transformed American culture.
Anna Cale celebrates Lindsay Anderson’s 1963 film This Sporting Life: "[Richard] Harris commits himself to the role of Machin with total physicality. Not just in the realistic scenes on the rugby field, his pent-up frustration and anger ooze out of him in every scene."
Celeste Bell remembers her mother Poly Styrene.
