Dan Snow is voting Lib Dem - and this is why we shouldn't be surprised

From the Independent:
Television historian Dan Snow has endorsed the Liberal Democrats after calling Boris Johnson "profoundly incompetent" and claiming that Jeremy Corbyn is "economically illiterate"
The BBC presenter said he supported the party's position of opposing Brexit and praised Jo Swinson as "a really engaging, exciting young leader".Those are all excellent reasons for voting Liberal Democrat.
But, though the report goes on to say that Snow describes himself as a "floating voter", we should not be too surprised that he is voting that way.
You see, it runs in the family.
Because Dan Snow is the great great grandson of David Lloyd George.
