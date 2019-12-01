Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, December 01, 2019
Simon and Garfunkel: The Only Living Boy in New York
I don't know why, but I have been playing this song all week. The wonderful backing vocals are just Simon and Garfunkel singing and then multitracked about eight times.
Paul Simon wrote it in 1969 when Art Garfunkel had gone off to film Catch-22. He calls him 'Tom' as a relic of their early years recording as Tom and Jerry.
