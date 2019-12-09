"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, December 09, 2019
A lift bridge on the Montgomery Canal
Photo: Harry Arnold
Time for another photograph from my patchy collection of old Bulletins from the Inland Waterways Association.
We are on to May 1970 and this picture of an unidentified lift bridge on the Montgomery Canal.
