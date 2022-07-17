A cab ride from Richmond to North Woolwich in 1987

These days North London Trains from Richmond terminate at Stratford. When this driver's-view video of the line was shot in 1987 they turned south there, ran through a largely derelict Docklands and reached the river at North Woolwich.
So we have in the latter part of the video is a portrait of Stratford and Docklands before their redevelopment had begun.
There's fun to be had earlier on too, as the North London line is carried over the Great Western main line at Old Oak Common and the West Coast main line at Willesden Junction.
When I lived in London three or four years before this video was shot, North London line trains didn't get as far as Stratford as they still had their own terminus in the City of London.
I have blogged about Broad Street back in 2007 and last year posted a Jago Hazzard video about it.
