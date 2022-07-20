Lord Bonkers' Diary: Every Tuesday evening at a discreet establishment in Roehampton

She had probably heard the story before, as I think you've heard this one before, but I thought it was rather good and noted it down...
In the days when those jolly Pankhurst girls were chaining themselves to railings and the first Lady Bonkers was busy rugby-tackling Derby favourites, there were those who warned of the dangers of ”petticoat government”. That always seemed odd to me, particularly as I knew for a fact that the most vociferous among them paid good money to suffer precisely that every Tuesday evening at a discreet establishment in Roehampton.
No, I am convinced that the extension of the suffrage to the fairer sex has been a success and, in the same spirit, I have welcomed the by-election victories of Sarah Green (one of those amusing young people from Liberator magazine) in Chesham and Amersham and Helen Morgan in North Shropshire.
I will say in the privacy of my diary, that it was good to see a chap win in Tiverton and Honiton – particularly one with a background in the Services. Richard Foord and I have already had a conversation about the correct use of infantry on polling day, and having him around reminds of dear old Paddy Ashplant. I miss those letters of his, marked ‘Top Secret: Burn Before Reading,’ arriving by every post.
