Lord Bonkers' Diary: There I swing from bough to bough

I sincerely hope so, but it's not yet the season for bonfires and the odds must be that it will crop up again sooner or later.
Thursday
You may think it odd of me, but there are still times when I feel more comfortable as a gorilla. It is refreshing to cast off the world of anger and telegrams, put on the old suit and head for one of my coverts. There I swing from bough to bough without a care in the world.
Sad to report, as I slinked in through the French windows this evening, a parlour maid caught site of me. "Oh my gawd!" she shrieked. "Someone’s gone and caught that monkey pox good and proper." I hastened to the safety of my quarters and changed back into human garb.
It will pain me, but tomorrow I shall hand my gorilla costume to a slightly sulky Meadowcroft and order him to burn it on his next bonfire.
No comments:
Post a Comment