Trivial Connection of the Day: The Fonz and total institutions

In passing, Beard has provided our Trivial Connection of the Day. Because, not surprisingly, he discusses the work of the Canadian-born sociologist Erving Goffman on total institutions.
While doing so says:
Professor Goffman also has an interesting sister, an actor who played the Fonz's grandmother in Happy Days and who was later a favourite of David Lynch.
That was Frances Bay who, sure enough, turns out to have appeared in Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.
I shall review Sad Little Men here soon, but it may well be one of those reviews that just quotes all the best lines from the book.
