Monday, July 11, 2022

Man carrying box of Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes told to 'f**k off' after ringing doorbell of random house at midnight asking for milk





It's all kicking off in Swansea. 

So much so that Wales Online has walked away with our Headline of the Day Award.

Llongyfarchiadau! And thanks to a reader for the lead.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)