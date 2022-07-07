Send for Theresa May! Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister too

Boris Johnson is to resign as leader of the Conservative Party but envisages staying on as caretaker prime minister while a new Tory leader is chosen.
This cannot be allowed to happen.
All the flaws that have led to this move are also reasons why he is not fit to be caretaker PM either.
Plus if you leave him at No. 10 with nothing to lose there's a danger that he'll pocket the silver and declare war on some random nation.
The Tories need to find a caretaker PM who will enjoy not only the confidence of their MPs but also of the country.
I offer them an obvious candidate: Theresa May.
No comments:
Post a Comment