Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Revd Hughes has taken refuge in the crypt beneath St Asquith’s

Meadowcroft's not going to like that.
Tuesday
We are all finding our different ways of coping with this damned heat. The Revd Hughes has taken refuge in the crypt beneath St Asquith’s, where he keeps what he claims to be the knee bone of John Locke, but I have Never Been Convinced. Cook is giving out her famous ice cream to all comers on the village green. I, reminded of my time in the Tropics, have donned a solar topee and khaki shorts and am going round shouting at the natives.
The villagers are taking it in good part, apart from Meadowcroft whom I have had to admonish with my fly whisk.
