The Joy of Six 1064

David Renton looks at what Eton taught Boris Johnson: "The school tells new pupils that they should aspire to be intelligent, hard-working and self-disciplined and that they should be incredibly ambitions. Crucially, they should be capable of concealing the public show of that ambition so that if they do arrive in power this will seem to be at just the same time both the most natural thing in the world (reflecting their innate talent) and the most extraordinary surprise, so that the recipient of power will be unassuming and modest."
Christopher Lane looks at new research that calls into question the theory that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance.
In 1984 Dr Seuss published the anti-war The Butter Battle Book. Groovy History has the story.
"There’s always something fascinating about brands that arrive, dominate, and disappear. Harp Lager in particular is interesting because of the sheer amount of time, money and energy which Guinness sank into it over the course of decades." Boak & Bailey examine the rise and fall of a beer.
Brian Phelan says its time the 1974 film Little Malcolm and his Struggle Against the Eunuchs was rediscovered.
