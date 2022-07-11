Public meeting to protest against plans for second prison outside Market Harborough

It takes place at the Jubilee Hall, Bowden Lane, Market Harborough, beginning at 6.45 in the evening.
The plans would see a new "super prison" - Gartree 2 - built next to the existing Gartree prison, which is likely see an increase in capacity.
Campaigners are worried about the pressure this will put on the town's environment and infrastructure.
Harborough District Council councillors turned down the Ministry of Justice's planning application, not wanting a supposed national need for more prison places to overrule the council's local plan.
But the MOJ has lodged an appeal and a public inquiry will be held before the Planning Inspectorate makes its decision.
According to the Leicester Mercury, the campaigners fear that preliminary work has already begun on the site.
