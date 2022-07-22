Lord Bonkers' Diary: I strongly advise you to give your bargepole the day off

In that eventuality, this guide to his various aliases may prove invaluable.
Friday
As is widely known in Westminster circles, the Secretary of State for Transport has a history of trading under names other than his given one of Grant Shapps. When asked to list said names, many will come up with Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath and Sebastian Fox.
There are, however, many more and I am including them here as a public service: Dave Formula, Dom Estos, Jim Prideaux, Lene Lovich, Hann Redwin, Elvis Paisley, Toby Esterhase, Uncle Quentin, the Suffragan Bishop of Bosworth, Abdul the India Rubber Boy, the Dowager Duchess of Worksop, Alec and Eric Bedser, Rear Admiral Morgan-Giles, Sutherland Brothers and Quiver, Lord Melbury, Count Alucard, Queen Salote of Tonga, the Very Revd Gonville ffrench-Beytagh, the Peggy Inverarity Harmonica Rascalettes and Dobbin.
Should you be offered a business proposition in any of these names, I strongly advise you to give your bargepole the day off as said proposition may arguably exhibit a degree of curvature not unconnected with that of a nine-bob note. (That’s the last time I let the lawyers loose on my diary.)
