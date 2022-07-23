Lord Bonkers' Diary: Distinctly miffed little girls in tutus

Life's not all orchard doughties and exploding focuses here, you know.
Saturday
Politics is a rough old business and it is easy to forget that for every winner there are many losers and that our opponents are but human. Take our recent triumph and Tiverton and Honiton: delighted as we remain at the victory of our own Richard Foord, it behoves us to spare a thought for his Conservative opponent.
When she arrived at the count she was told by her agent that the game was up and took it very badly: she locked herself in a dance studio and refused to speak to anyone. I am told by my agents in the West Country that she remains in that studio to this day.
People slide pizzas and slices of Parma ham under the door to keep her going, but every day crowds of disappointed women in leotards and distinctly miffed little girls in tutus gather outside.
The manager of the building is concerned that the latter, in particular, are getting restive and will have the door off its hinges one day soon.
