"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Man crashes into shop, runs off and is attacked by emu
This week The Searching Beak of Emu goes into road safety.
Meanwhile, the Bristol Post wins our Headline of the Day Award.
No comments:
Post a Comment