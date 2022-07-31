Arts Fresco is coming back to the streets of Market Harborough on 11 September

Great news! Arts Fresco returns in full on Sunday 11 September 2022.
As the Arts Fresco website explains:
Often described as a 'mini Fringe festival', Market Harborough's Arts Fresco is a free street theatre festival, that for one day every September, transforms the town centre into the biggest street arts festival in the Midlands.
When Covid hit, we had to leave the roaming dinosaurs, mad chefs and wheelie bins that drive themselves back in their own crazy world, and move to a virtual festival. However for 2022, we're back where we belong - on the streets of Market Harborough.
You can hear Neil Kitson, chair of the organising committee, talk about the plans for this year on HFM News.
The photos on this page are ones I have taken at Arts Fresco over the years.
