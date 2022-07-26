Wellesley Tudor Pole and Edward Tudor-Pole

David Boyle introduces us to Wellesley Tudor Pole:
He was a former major in the British army, who had been on Allenby’s staff in Jerusalem in 1918 and had gone to great lengths to make sure that the British protected the life of the mystic 'Abdu'l-Bahá, one of the key figures in the start of the Baha'i faith. Later in life, be bought the site of Chalice Well Gardens at the foot of Glastonbury Tor.
His proposal to Churchill was that, with the help of anyone of goodwill, he would build a psychic barrier against Nazi invasion.
For one minute every day at 9pm, he would light a candle and, for a minute, he would imagine the barrier and pray for peace.
This was said to be why Churchill asked the BBC to broadcast the Big Ben bongs every night at 9pm, as a kind of focus, which they did from November 1940.
David is writing about how we can deal mentally and spiritually with the threat of nuclear war.
And me? On reading that I wanted to know whether Wellesley Tudor Pole is related to Edward Tudor-Pole. And the answer is yes. He is his grandfather.
