Never mind abolishing the royal family: Did Liz Truss vote to decriminalise cannabis?

The media has picked up on the 1994 Liberal Democrat conference where Liz Truss unsuccessfully moved a motion calling for the abolition of the royal family.
A glance at Liberator 224, the first issue published after that conference, reveals that Truss's motion was very much a sideshow.
What really annoyed the party leadership that September was LDYS (Liberal Democrat Youth and Students - then the party's youth wing) persuading the conference to call for the establishment of a royal commission on drug policy.
Though this fell some way short of the call for the decriminalisation of cannabis the LDYS motion sought, Paddy Ashdown, then the party's leader, was said to be furious.
In later years he admitted that the idea of decriminalisation had proved much more popular with the public than he'd expected. Today, it is Liberal Democrat policy.
But there were two brief mention of Liz Truss's royal family motion in that issue.
Radical Bulletin reported:
No party serious about constitutional reform can shy away from the future role of the monarchy, and the Liberal Democrats were right to debate it, But then the Youth and Students motion was predictably defeated, a group of right-wing youths started waving Union Jacks and singing patriotic songs. If these sad gits are this bad in their early twenties, what on earth will they be like in middle age?
I imagine they're all in the Conservative Party and looking forward to voting for Liz Truss
Meanwhile, Lord Bonkers commented in his diary:
But what I really want to know is: did Liz Truss back the call for the decriminalisation of cannabis in the original LDYS motion?
One disappointment is that the Conference declines to order the immediate transportation of the entire Royal Family.
