Thursday, July 14, 2022

Prison contractors want to discharge effluent into Welland tributary


The latest news on proposed second prison outside Market Harborough... 

Wates Construction Ltd, who would be the contractors if the project goes ahead, have applied for permission to discharge a remarkable 8640 cubic metres of "trade effluent" per day into a tributary of the Welland.

If you want to know more it seems you have to contact the Environment Agency to "arrange to see the application documents". Why can't they be online?

That page also gives details on how to lodge an objection to the application.

Remember there is a public meeting to oppose the new "super prison" at the Jubilee Hall, Bowden Lane, Market Harborough, tomorrow at 6.45pm.

And here is Harborough's MP, newly freed from ministerial responsibility, raising the question in the Commons.

I'm glad he's done so, but prison sentences have been getting longer for years. Do we really need them to be longer still?

