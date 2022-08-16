A walk to the source of the River Lea

From John Rogers' blurb on YouTube:
Our hike into the ancient history of Britain starts at Harlington in Bedfordshire and picks up the John Bunyan trail to the Icknield Way which then takes us through glorious countryside around the Sundon Hills to Sharpenhoe Clappers.
We then head south for the outskirts of Luton and the source of the River Lea at Leagrave near the Neolithic henge monument at Waulud’s Bank, believed to be around 5000 years old.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
