Liz Truss pledges to beat the Lib Dems in Cheltenham, but doesn't know which county it's in

Yesterday's Conservative leadership hustings took place in the plum Liberal Democrat target seat of Cheltenham.
During it, Liz Truss pledged she would ensure the Lib Dems did not take the constituency back. (We held it from 1992 to 2010.)
She may have trouble keeping her promise, because she appears to think the town is in Derbyshire. Just watch the video.
Incidentally, she could have saved herself time and embarrassment by dropping that prefabricated answer.
Because it became clear that her honest reponse to any question about what she would do to give immediate help to people hit with colossal fuel bills is "Nothing."
