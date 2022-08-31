Lib Dems pick issues they will use to attack Liz Truss

Jane Merrick has a new leaflet she says the Lib Dems will use to attack Liz Truss when she becomes prime minister - albeit rather a cropped copy.
In her report she explains the thinking behind it:
Lib Dem strategists claim voters in Tory heartlands in southern England have voiced concerns on the doorstep about Ms Truss’ failure to offer more help with energy bills, her comments about “lazy” British workers and her commitment to British farming.
Voters in Blue Wall target seats have also expressed concern about reports Ms Truss presided over budget cuts at the Environment Agency when she was the minister responsible, leading to a doubling of discharges of raw sewage, the Lib Dems say.
People in rural communities have complained about Ms Truss pursuing trade deals with Australia and New Zealand when she was International Trade Secretary that have undermined British farming, the party claimed.
