Remembering Stephen Lewis - Blakey off of On the Buses

This video is a short tribute to Stephen Lewis - Blakey in On the Buses - who died seven years ago today.
As he says, Blakey was the only character who cared about the passengers. To the modern viewer, this tends to make him the hero of the series. Not bad for someone who had just one line in the first episode.
The links between ITV comedy and Joan Littlewood's Theatre Workshop at Stratford East deserve more study.
Stephen Lewis is credited as the writer of the 1963 film Sparrows Can't Sing, which grew out of a play produced there by Littlewood.
