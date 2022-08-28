Green Day: Basket Case

It wasn't just British bands who were looking back in the Nineties.
When asked, Greed Day cited their influences as the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and The Clash. Sometimes they looked back further and named the Kinks and the Who.
Basket Case was one of the band's early singles and a hit in both Britain and the US.
Wikipedia tells us:
Green Day vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong said Basket Case is about his struggle with anxiety; before he was diagnosed with a panic disorder years afterward, he thought he was going crazy.
Armstrong commented that at the time, "The only way I could know what the hell was going on was to write a song about it."
