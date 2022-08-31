The Joy of Six 1072

Despite growing awareness that children and teenagers can get depressed, substantial gaps remain in diagnosis and treatment, says Emily Sohn.
Thalia Verkade and Marco te Brömmelstroet look at how car culture colonised our thinking – and our language: "When we block traffic from a street, like for a sports event or a street party, we say that the street is 'closed'. But who is it closed for? For motorists. But really, that street is now open to people."
Paul Edwards says county cricket is about more than producing players for England.
"The island is a place of fairies: there’s a castle and a glen and a bridge, much smaller than the one taken to get to the island." Ailish Sinclair goes to Skye.
