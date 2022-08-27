Tractor porn MP may split Tory vote in Tiverton and Honiton

There's encouraging news for Richard Foord, who gained Tiverton and Honiton for the Liberal Democrats in a by-election earlier this year.
It seems Neil Parish, the former Conservative MP for the seat who resigned after admitting to twice watching porn in the Commons chamber, is considering a comeback.
A report in the I says he is thinking of standing in Tiverton and Honiton as an Independent at the next election. This could make it easier for Richard to hold the seat.
Parish is qoted in the report:
"I'll run as an independent if I think I can win," the 66-year-old farmer reveals.
"Am I trying to rehabilitate myself? Well, yes, it is partly that, but it’s also I do have a genuine desire to continue to fight for what I have done throughout my political career.
"I think I can do some good both for people, for food, for farming, for society.""
He rules out running for reselection as a Tory – "once you’re out you’re out” he notes, “I don’t think they would have me."
There's more good news for Richard Foord.
The i says Helen Hurford, who stood for the Tories in the by-election and was generally thought not have been a strong candidate, has told BBC Radio Devon she will not be a "one-trick pony" and intends to fight the seat next time too.
The last news we had of Hurford came from Lord Bonkers:
Politics is a rough old business and it is easy to forget that for every winner there are many losers and that our opponents are but human. Take our recent triumph and Tiverton and Honiton: delighted as we remain at the victory of our own Richard Foord, it behoves us to spare a thought for his Conservative opponent.
When she arrived at the count she was told by her agent that the game was up and took it very badly: she locked herself in a dance studio and refused to speak to anyone. I am told by my agents in the West Country that she remains in that studio to this day.
People slide pizzas and slices of Parma ham under the door to keep her going, but every day crowds of disappointed women in leotards and distinctly miffed little girls in tutus gather outside.
The manager of the building is concerned that the latter, in particular, are getting restive and will have the door off its hinges one day soon.
